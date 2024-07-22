Photos: Kamala Harris stands poised to lead the Democratic ticket after Biden's historic decision to drop out

Vice President Kamala Harris announced her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination after Joe Biden released his decision to stand down from the election as well as endorsing Harris as new nominee. The former U.S. Senator from California and former attorney general of the state has received more than 1,000 endorsements from within the Democratic party since announcing her bid. If nominated, she would become the first Black woman and Asian American to lead the ticket of a major party.