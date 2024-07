Photos: Joe Mauer, former Minnesota Twin, inducted into baseball Hall of Fame

Tap the bookmark to save this article. View saved articles

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Minnesota native played all 15 major league seasons with the Twins; Mauer was drafted in 2004 and retired in 2018. The Baseball Hall of Fame is in Cooperstown, NY and the weekend's celebrations included a parade on Saturday and induction ceremony on Sunday.