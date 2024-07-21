Photos: HOTM Grayspace Minneapolis ADU

Tap the bookmark to save this article. View saved articles

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A Minneapolis resident who believes in small-scale residential structures decided to build an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) in her Longfellow lot. The architect and homeowner decided to scale back the square footage even more than what the city would have allowed to seamlessly blend with the existing house and neighborhood. Still, the ADU looms large in a design that feels spacious through the use of bump-outs, clerestory windows, a double-height staircase and more.