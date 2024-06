Photos: Grandma's Marathon races take off in Two Harbors

Grandma's Marathon weekend kicked off races Saturday, including a full marathon, half marathon and 5K. Started in 1977, the northern Minnesota race has become one of the largest in the country. The starting line took off in Two Harbors and ends near Grandma's Restaurant in Duluth.