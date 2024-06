Photos: East Ridge rolls past Eastview 7-1 to advance to Class 4A state baseball championship

East Ridge and Eastview faced off during the semifinal round of the Class 4A baseball tournament in St. Paul on Thursday. Pulling off a 7-1 victory, East Ridge will advance to the tournament championship for a chance at the state title on Monday.