Photos: Class 4A state baseball semifinal action

Tap the bookmark to save this article. View saved articles

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

East Ridge faced off and won against Forest Lake 10-1 in a Class 4A baseball semifinal at CHS Field in Saint Paul on Friday, June 14, 2024. Mounds View defeated Wayzata 5-4 in eight innings during the second game of the semifinal.