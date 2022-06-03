Connecticut Sun (7-3, 4-1 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (2-7, 2-5 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix enters the matchup with Connecticut after losing six games in a row.

Phoenix went 7-9 at home a season ago while going 19-13 overall. The Mercury averaged 82.1 points per game while shooting 45.0% from the field and 34.6% from behind the arc last season.

Connecticut finished 26-6 overall a season ago while going 11-5 on the road. The Sun averaged 79.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.9 last season.

INJURIES: Mercury: Kia Nurse: out (knee).

Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee).

