PRINCESS ANNE, Md. — Da'Shawn Phillip scored 17 points as Maryland-Eastern Shore beat Lehigh 64-60 on Wednesday night.

Phillip was 6 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Hawks (3-4). Kevon Voyles scored 16 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 4 for 6 from the line, and added five rebounds. Zion Styles was 2 of 8 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Mountain Hawks (4-3) were led in scoring by Tyler Whitney-Sidney, who finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. Keith Higgins Jr. added 14 points and Dominic Parolin had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.