MILWAUKEE — Alec Bohm and Matt Vierling homered off Josh Hader in the ninth inning as the Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

Milwaukee led 2-1 in the ninth and handed the game to its All-Star closer, who hadn't blown a save — or surrendered a run — in 19 previous appearances this year. Bohm belted a leadoff homer off Hader (0-1), whose streak of 40 straight scoreless appearances dating to last season was snapped.

Two batters later, pinch-hitter Vierling, in his first major league at-bat since May 10, took Hader deep again to put the Phillies in front.

Connor Brogdon (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth, and Corey Knebel closed it out with his 10th save in 13 tries. Knebel walked three batters to load the bases but struck out Pablo Reyes to end it. The Phillies are 4-0 since they fired manager Joe Girardi on Friday.

The Brewers, who on Monday had a day off for the first time since May 19, have lost four straight.

Milwaukee took the lead in the first off Ranger Suárez when Christian Yelich reached on an infield single and scored on Andrew McCutchen's double.

The Phillies tied it in the third when Mickey Moniak led off with a single and later scored on Bryce Harper's sacrifice fly.

Milwaukee jumped back in front in the fourth. Yelich singled, took second on a two-out wild pitch and scored on Rowdy Tellez's opposite-field double.

The Phillies loaded the bases with one out in the fifth before starter Jason Alexander got J.T. Realmuto to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Alexander, making his second career start, gave up seven hits and one run in five innings.

Suárez gave up six hits and two runs in seven innings. He struck out five and didn't walk a batter.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: Placed infielder Johan Camargo on the 10-day injured list with a right knee strain. ... Placed RHP Zack Wheeler on the paternity list. ... Recalled Vierling from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and selected the contract of INF/OF Scott Kingery from Lehigh Valley.

Brewers: Reinstated OF Hunter Renfroe from the 10-day injured list. ... Placed RHP Trevor Gott on 15-day injured list with right groin strain. ... SS Willie Adames could be activated from the injured list Wednesday, manager Craig Counsell said. Adames has been out since suffering a right high ankle sprain on a slide on May 15. Adames experienced right quad soreness while on a rehab assignment, which has delayed his return. ... INF Luis Urias returned to the lineup after leaving Friday's game with a bruised thumb. ... 2B Kolten Wong left Tuesday's game in the fourth inning with right calf soreness.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (3-4, 3.92 ERA) gave up one hit over seven scoreless innings against the Brewers on April 24. Nola is 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA in nine career starts against Milwaukee.

Brewers: RHP Adrian Houser (3-5, 3.51) will make his second against the Phillies this season. Houser is 1-1 with a 3.19 ERA in five career games (two starts) against Philadelphia.

