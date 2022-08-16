Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has surprised another Minnesota nonprofit with an unexpected large donation, giving $1.9 million to Junior Achievement North.

On Tuesday, the St. Paul-based educational organization, which serves 80,000 students in Minnesota, North Dakota and western Wisconsin, announced the donation from Scott, an author and the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

"It was a moment of jaw-drop, just so much emotion ... that she would recognize the work that we're doing in the community and make such a generous investment in our students and our work," said CEO Sara Dziuk, who found out about the donation July 1.

The Minnesota nonprofit is one of 26 Junior Achievement operations that received a donation from Scott out of 102 across the country. Scott is giving a total of $38.8 million to Junior Achievement USA and its local operations — the largest gift from a single donor in its 103-year history.

The past two years, Scott has funneled more than $78 million to Minnesota nonprofits — including Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities, Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity and several other local organizations this year, including three Boys & Girls Club affiliates and St. Paul-based Planned Parenthood.

The rash of surprise donations to nonprofits across the U.S. is part of Scott's pledge to give away a majority of her wealth in her lifetime. Scott, who has an estimated net worth of about $40 billion, according to Forbes magazine, rarely speaks publicly about her sudden and significant philanthropy.

At Junior Achievement North, which is one of the largest Junior Achievement local operations in the country, the donation is almost 40% of its total annual budget of $5 million. The organization has two learning labs in the Twin Cities and taps more than 5,000 volunteers a year to teach K-12 students about different careers and important life skills such as how to budget.

Dziuk said it's too soon for the nonprofit to know how it will spend the money, but she said it will help expand programs to support more students of color and low-income students.

Like other Minnesota nonprofits, Junior Achievement North is receiving the money from Scott as an "unrestricted" gift, which means the nonprofits can use the funds in any way, instead of grants designated for a specific program or purpose. Dziuk said she will recommend putting some of the money into its endowment to increase scholarships for students in need, and to add staffing at the organization, which has about 40 employees.

"It's just incredible for us to have a gift like this," she said. "It adds to the credibility of our organization and in a time when we are looking to build tomorrow's workforce, a diverse workforce that has the skills needed to be successful."