Minnesota Timberwolves (9-10, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (10-9, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -4.5; over/under is 218

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia aims to stop its three-game home losing streak with a win over Minnesota.

The 76ers have gone 4-4 at home. Philadelphia ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 45.4 points per game in the paint led by Tobias Harris averaging 12.0.

The Timberwolves have gone 3-4 away from home. Minnesota has a 5-6 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is scoring 18.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the 76ers. Shake Milton is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

Karl-Anthony Towns is scoring 22.8 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 21.1 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 3-7, averaging 103.8 points, 42.4 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 111.3 points, 46.7 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Joel Embiid: day to day (health and safety protocols), Tobias Harris: day to day (hip).

Timberwolves: Patrick Beverley: out (adductor).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.