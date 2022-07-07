Rich with hunting tradition, Worthington and Nobles County will host this year's Governor's Pheasant Opener Oct. 14-15.

The Department of Natural Resources announced the news Wednesday morning.

"I thank the communities of Worthington and Nobles County for graciously hosting this year's opener," said Gov. Tim Walz in a DNR news release. "As a hunter and lifelong Pheasants Forever member, I'm greatly looking forward to joining Minnesotans in this tradition, shining a light on the community, and celebrating critical conservation work in southwest Minnesota."

"We're very excited to host this important event," said Scott Rall, chairman of the Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener committee in Nobles County. "We look forward to the event shining a spotlight on pheasant hunting, our hunting resources and our diverse community."

Owing to its robust farming and its meatpacking industry, Nobles County is the fastest-diversifying county in Minnesota, the DNR said.

Worthington last hosted the Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener in 2014.

Related events include the dedication of Ransom Ridge Wildlife Management Area near Worthington and a summit of conservation and outdoor recreation stakeholders.

Bean and Bear lakes upgrade

A project to reroute a chronically muddy area of the Superior Hiking Trail on one of the busiest parts of the North Shore path is close to complete.

The project on the path that takes hikers above Bean and Bear lakes in Silver Bay covered 1,763 feet and needed 200 volunteer spots over 11 days. Barbara Budd, the trail association's education and volunteer coordinator, said volunteers put in at least 1,200 hours. They opened the corridor, dug new tread, and built stone walls and stairs. She said the reroute could open to hikers by the end of summer, depending on the speed of some finishing work.

Budd thanked volunteers and said in an e-mail to the Star Tribune the route to the lakes "will be less muddy, more sustainable and more accessible."

Another major trail improvement project is Sept. 15-24 at Mystery Mountain in the Lutsen area. There will be about 200 volunteer spots to fill. Registration opens Aug. 1. Shorter-term projects are posted, too, with some in the Duluth area. Register at superiorhiking.org/volunteer.