NEW YORK — 'Phantom of the Opera,' Broadway's longest running show in history, scheduled to close in early 2023, reports say.
Most Read
-
What the highest mortgage rates in 14 years are doing to Twin Cities real estate
-
U.S. Department of Education names 8 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Minnesota
-
Reeve on Edwards' homophobic video: 'That was pretty hurtful'
-
Wastewater sampling finds COVID uptick, new variant in Twin Cities area
-
The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week