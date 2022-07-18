3M Open facts and figures

What: The 34th full-field tournament on the PGA Tour's regular-season schedule, which is nearing completion. The three-week FedEx Cup playoffs begin Aug. 18. The Tour Championship will be awarded Sept. 4 in Atlanta.

Where: TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.

Schedule: Gates open at 8 a.m. for Tuesday's practice rounds and 6:30 a.m. for Wednesday's pro-am and each playing day. The 72-hole tournament begins Thursday morning.

Purse: $7.5 million ($1.35 million to the winner).

Winning FedEx Cup points: 500.

Course details: Par 71 (7,431 yards).

Cut: Low 65 and ties after 36 holes.

Tickets: Single-day general admission grounds tickets are available for $25 (Tuesday-Wednesday) and $45 (Thursday-Sunday). Those patrons 15 and under are admitted free. There are also a variety of enhanced premium ticket packages with food, beverage and reserved seating options. All advance tickets are mobile and must be purchased at 3mopen.com. Tickets are also available at the gate.

Parking: $10 (online prepay) at the National Sports Center.

Concessions: The 3M Open is cashless.

Broadcast schedule: Golf Channel (1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday; noon-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday) and Ch. 4 (2-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday). Early risers can also tune into PGA Tour Live, the Tour's subscription video service, streaming exclusively on ESPN+. The pay platform will offer live coverage each morning and also include featured groups and all-day coverage of featured holes (Nos. 4, 8, 13 and 17). PGA Tour Radio, available for free on pgatour.com and the PGA Tour mobile app or on Sirius Ch. 208 or XM Ch. 92, will have live play-by-play each afternoon.

Last year: Cameron Champ battled dehydration and dizziness to fire a 5-under 66 in the final round. He finished at 15 under, two shots clear of Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Jhonattan Vegas. It was Champ's third PGA Tour victory.

Players to watch

Rickie Fowler: The fan favorite returns to Blaine for a second consecutive summer in search of a resurgence. He shot a blistering first-round 64 here last summer before fading to tie for 34th. Fowler has won five PGA Tour events, including the 2015 Players Championship, and enters the week hovering on the FedEx Cup Playoff qualification line. The top 125 make it; he's at 124.

Hideki Matsuyama: A two-time winner this season who was fourth at the U.S. Open, the 2021 Masters champion returns for the first time since a tie for seventh in the inaugural 3M Open. He is the highest-ranked FedEx Cup playoffs player in this week's field (eighth).

Tony Finau: The only member of the victorious 2021 U.S. Ryder Cup team to be here this week, Finau enters with a pair of top-five finishes in the past five events. He finished the British Open tied for 28th at 8 under.

Sahith Theegala: The 24-year-old with serious game has enjoyed a breakout season. He shot 62 in the second round of the American Express in January and has five top-10 finishes in 27 events played. He comes to the 3M off a tie for 34th in the British Open, his first made cut in a major.

Jason Day: The former No. 1 player in the world returns to the course after a four-week summer break. Day last played in the Travelers Championship, missing the cut. Before that, Day recorded back-to-back top 15 finishes at the Zurich Classic and Wells Fargo Championship.

Local connections: Fargo's Tom Hoge, a former two-time Minnesota State Amateur champion, finally got his first PGA Tour win at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February and tied for ninth at the PGA Championship a few months later. But it's been a struggle since. He comes to this week's 3M Open with six consecutive missed cuts. Spring Lake Park graduate Troy Merritt is back on U.S. soil after a 30th-place finish at the Scottish Open two weeks ago. Former Gophers golfer Erik van Rooyen withdrew; he is battling injuries and has made just three cuts since March.

Pro-am names to know: The Compass Challenge, a three-hole celebrity exhibition, returns for a third year. It's scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. This year's participants include Larry Fitzgerald Jr., Kyle Rudolph, Adam Thielen, Justin Morneau, Ronde Barber, Mardy Fish, Jake Owen and Roger Steele.