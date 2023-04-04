Good things certainly came in threes for Pewaukee High School's Milan Momcilovic in the 2022-2023 boys high school basketball season. The senior 6-foot-8 wing, who will play for Iowa State University next fall, has been chosen by The Associated Press as its state player of the year. The award joins recognitions from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association as their co-Mr. Basketball and Gatorade as its state boys basketball player of the year. The same panel of sportswriters also selected De Pere's Brian Winchester as its coach of the year after guiding the unbeaten Redbirds to the WIAA Division 1 championship. ''Going out on top as one of the best to ever do it in the state of Wisconsin and winning three in a row was truly a special feeling,'' said Momcilovic, who helped the Pirates win three straight Division 2 state championships. Momcilovic led the Pirates to that third straight title with a 71-54 win over Whitnall at the Kohl Center in Madison on March 18. Along the way, he picked up his third consecutive Woodland-West Conference player of the year nod. His scoring ability from all three levels led a young team returning only himself and junior guard Nick Janowski in the starting lineup from their reigning title-winning team. On the season, Momcilovic led Pewaukee in scoring (23.6 ppg), rebounding (9.3 rpg) and blocked shots (1.2 bpg). He also averaged 2.6 assists per game, a total second only to Janowski's 4.9. ''Milan is the player that every team on any level would want because he's a great teammate and proven winner,'' Pewaukee coach David Burkemper said. ''It was an honor to coach him for four years.'' Momcilovic won the AP award over two of his peers. De Pere's Johnny Kinziger and Brillion's Jeremy Lorenz were also nominated after leading their teams to state championships. For all he achieved this season, Momcilovic said the sweetest of those honors was hoisting a gold ball a third time. He also thanked his coaches, family, the Pewaukee community and his teammates for their contributions to the team and individual success he has enjoyed. ''Our team and I worked so hard for that moment and put so much into each other,'' Momcilovic said. ''It was really cool to see.'' WINCHESTER HELPED REDBIRDS END TITLE DROUGHT: It was now or never for the De Pere boys basketball team this season. The Redbirds entered as the top-ranked team in the state in Division 1 and never flinched on the way to winning their first state title since 1934 while becoming the first boys team from Wisconsin to go 30-0. De Pere was the fifth school to go undefeated in Division 1 since the tournament moved from classes to divisions in 1991, joining Milwaukee King (2003), Oshkosh West (2006), Germantown (2012, 2013) and Stevens Point (1994, 2016). Longtime coach Brian Winchester has put in countless hours with De Pere's feeder programs, helping to develop a cast of standouts that includes Kinziger, junior forward Will Hornseth and sophomore guard Zach Kinziger. The trio scored 44 of De Pere's 47 points in the second half of its 69-49 championship win over Hartland Arrowhead at the Kohl Center in Madison on March 18. It capped a dominating season for a team that was as good as any defensively and had an offense that averaged more than 74 points. The Redbirds won 28 games by double figures, beat teams by 30.6 points per game, went 6-0 against Division 1 squads ranked in the top 10 and defeated Division 2 state champion Pewaukee in a February showdown. Winchester, who has coached De Pere for 16 seasons, was chosen from a nomination list that included Pewaukee's David Burkemper, Onalaska Luther's Brad Schaper, Wausau Newman Catholic's Jeff Waldvogel and Brillion's Chad Shimek. ''I feel very honored to be selected by those who cover high school sports throughout the state,'' Winchester said. ''The award represents the effort and commitment of the players and our entire coaching staff. Brian Pritzl, Jeff Kinziger and Jake Zeitler are highly deserving of recognition for how great they are working with our players every day and their outstanding contributions to scouting and game preparation.

''The success we experienced this year resulted from very talented and dedicated players along with the support of De Pere High School and the De Pere Basketball Booster Club. It is truly amazing how many people have coached, supported and created opportunities for all players in our program over the years. I feel very fortunate to be a part of it.''