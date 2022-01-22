SALT LAKE CITY — Drew Peterson scored 23 points and Boogie Ellis added 18 to power No. 16 Southern California past Utah 79-67 on Saturday..

When the Utes finally got within single digits with 5:38 to play, Max Agbonkpolo dunked and Peterson hit a 3-pointer for USC (16-2, 6-2 Pac-12).

Peterson made all five of his 3-point attempts and went 9-for-10 from the field in addition to grabbing seven rebounds.

USC's 16-2 start to the season is its hottest since the 1970-71 team -- often considered the best Trojan team ever -- began 17-1 on its way to a 24-2 record.

Now at full-strength in his initial injury-riddled season, Gabe Madsen had a career-high 20 points for Utah (8-12, 1-9). Lazar Stefanovic scored 10 for the Utes, who have lost eight straight.

The Trojans' height bothered the Utes around the rim and their quickness disrupted the Utah offense. A 42-30 rebound disparity helped give the Trojans 15 second-chance points and 40-20 advantage on points in the paint.

USC led by as many as 15 in the first half when Peterson made a 3-pointer to make it 29-14. Madsen's trio of 3s and some key hustle plays brought the Utes with 35-30 at the half.

Branden Carlson, Utah's leading scorer, is nearing a return but sat out and has now missed five games due to appendicitis.

USC defeated Utah 93-73 on Dec. 1 in Los Angeles.

BIG PICTURE

USC: The Trojan offense wasn't exactly a smooth-running machine but it was enough, especially when Peterson heated up and they got a few easy fast break points in the second half. The USC defense was suffocating nearly all game and held Utah to 36-percent shooting.

Utah: The Utes honored Wat Misaka, a member of Utah's 1944 NCAA and 1947 NIT title teams, a Japanese American who passed away in 2019. Playing for the New York Knicks, Misaka was the first non-white player in the Basketball Association of America, the precursor to the NBA. Even recent glory days of Utah seem far away when comparing skill against a team like USC, but the Utes still play hard amid the mounting losses.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Trojans ranked as high as No. 5 before losing conference games to Stanford and Oregon, but a rare mountain sweep of Colorado and Utah may give the Trojans a boost back toward the top 10.

UP NEXT

UCLA: Hosts a previously postponed game against Arizona State on Monday night.

Utah: Visits Washington State on Wednesday night.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25