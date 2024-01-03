Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

HILLBURN, N.Y. — New York state troopers killed a person in a shootout on a major highway Wednesday after stopping a vehicle identified in a shooting investigation, authorities said.

Two troopers stopped the vehicle on the New York State Thruway, or Interstate 87, in Hillburn near the New Jersey line just before 3 p.m., after discovering it was the subject of a ''be on the lookout'' alert, state police said.

The driver opened fire on the troopers, who shot back and killed the person, authorities said.

One trooper had minor injuries and the other was not harmed, state police said.

Police in Albany said Wednesday evening that the person killed by the troopers was wanted in connection with a shooting in the capital city earlier in the day. The victim was shot in the head and was hospitalized in critical condition, Police Chief Eric Hawkins said.

Officials did not immediately disclose the name of the person killed by the troopers. A motive for the Albany shooting was not released.

The shootout with troopers and ensuing investigation shut down the southbound lanes of the thruway for several hours, causing a major traffic jam that lasted into the evening.

Hillburn is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of New York City.