Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a woman in St. Paul's North End early Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a 911 call at 2:30 p.m. to an apartment building on the 100 block of Larpenteur Avenue W. and found the woman unresponsive inside an apartment. She had a stab wound to her chest.

St. Paul Fire Department medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

St. Paul police said officers arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with the stabbing after they found him outside a home "a couple miles from the scene." The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects until they are charged.

The Police Department has not yet released the woman's identity, but said she was in her 40s. Her death marks the city's first homicide of the year.