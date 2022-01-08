DENTON, Texas — Tylor Perry had a season-high 25 points as North Texas topped Middle Tennessee 70-63 on Saturday.

Perry hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Mardrez McBride had 11 points for North Texas (9-4, 2-1 Conference USA). Rubin Jones added 10 points and six rebounds. Thomas Bell had three blocks.

Josh Jefferson had 19 points for the Blue Raiders (9-6, 0-2). Donovan Sims added 12 points and seven rebounds.

