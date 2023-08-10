PHOENIX — David Peralta's bases-loaded, two-run single against his former team broke a scoreless tie in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-0 on Wednesday night.

The win was the fourth in a row for Los Angeles while Arizona has lost eight straight. The loss dropped them under .500 for the first time since they lost the home opener to the Dodgers on April 6 to go 3-4.

Arizona led the NL West by a half-game over the Dodgers at the All-Star break. Since then, the Dodgers are 16-8 and the Diamondbacks are 5-19.

With two outs in the eighth, Freddie Freeman greeted Kyle Nelson (5-3) with his MLB-leading 42nd double. Will Smith was walked intentionally and Max Muncy drew a walk to load the bases for Peralta, who played his first nine seasons for Arizona. He lined a single to right to score Freeman and Smith.

Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly pitched six scoreless innings but left the game after throwing his second pitch of the seventh to Chris Taylor. He left with a trainer and was reported to have a right leg cramp. Kelly was on the injured list for a month with right calf inflammation and was making his fourth start since his return.

Kelly is 0-10 in his career against the Dodgers and pitched well enough to win this time, but the Diamondbacks' recent offensive woes were magnified on Wednesday.

In the seventh, Alek Thomas singled leading off and José Herrera walked. Caleb Ferguson (6-3) relieved Bobby Miller and Geraldo Perdomo bunted, but popped it up and Ferguson caught it, then fired to second to double off Thomas. Arizona also had runners at second and third with no outs in the fifth, but Miller got two strikeouts and a lineout to keep the Diamondbacks off the board.

Miller went six-plus innings, giving up four hits. The rookie right-hander walked four and struck out four.

Evan Phillips completed the combined shutout, pitching the ninth for his 16th save.

HAVIN' A PARTY

Dodgers RF Jason Heyward, playing on his 34th birthday, had hits in his first two at-bats.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (elbow surgery) faced live batters for the first time in his rehab process. RHP Blake Treinen (shoulder) is also facing live batters and manager Dave Roberts said he will throw again in three or four days. Roberts reported both looked good Wednesday at the Dodgers' spring facility at nearby Camelback Ranch.

Neither has pitched this season; Buehler had Tommy John surgery last August while Treinen last pitched in the postseason against San Diego.

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Davies (lower back inflammation) will make a rehab start at Triple-A Reno on Thursday, manager Torey Lovullo said before the game. Davies will throw as many as 75 pitches in the game, Lovullo said.

NEXT

Dodgers: Return home Thursday to play Colorado and begin a 10-game homestand. The Dodgers have not announced a starter to face Rockies LH Ty Blach (1-1, 4.85).

Diamondbacks: Off Thursday. Begin a three-game series Friday against the Padres at Chase Field.

___

