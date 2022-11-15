Amwati Pepi Mckenzie, one of four men convicted in the 1992 murder of Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf, will remain in prison, the Minnesota Corrections Department announced late Tuesday afternoon.

Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell denied Mckenzie's supervised release following an hour-long, closed-door hearing. Mckenzie will receive another review of his life sentence in 30 months.

According to a department spokesman, Schnell conducted a video interview with Mckenzie, who is in the state prison at Lino Lakes. He made his decision following what was described as a "thorough review" of case files, Mckenzie's prison record, input from Haaf's family and consultation with the Corrections Department's life sentence review panel.

Family members, including Haaf's widow Marilyn, met with Schnell on Tuesday morning. His daughter has posted appeals on Facebook, urging Schnell not to release Mckenzie.

In a statement, Schnell said:

"Public safety is the dominant consideration in making this decision, along with the input of the community and the victim's family, and rehabilitation efforts by the person seeking parole. Mr. Mckenzie is not ready for release at this time. He has taken important steps in the direction of bettering himself and becoming someone different than he was the day he entered prison. I am hopeful Mr. Mckenzie will work to gain more insight into the impact of the crime he committed and continue with the progress he has made."

Mckenzie was 19 years old on Sept. 25, 1992, when two gunmen burst into the Pizza Shack, a Lake Street restaurant, at 1:30 a.m. and shot and killed Haaf from behind. The police officer was reading a newspaper while on break during his overnight shift. Haaf was 53 at the time, a 30-year veteran, and near retirement.

Prosecutors said Mckenzie was a gang member and one of the two men who entered the pizza shop. Mike McGlennen, one of his two attorneys, told the Star Tribune that Mckenzie told him during the trial in Hennepin County District Court that he had been a "lookout" and had not entered the Pizza Shack, which has since closed.

Four men, including Mckenzie, were eventually convicted in connection with the murder.

Mckenzie is the author of five self=published books on sale through Amazon. In a statement posted three years ago on the Amazon web site, he expressed remorse for his role in Haaf's death.

In 2015, the Legislature passed a law that makes first-degree murder for killing a police officer a life sentence with no possibility for release. The law does not apply to sentences handed down before 2015.

McKenzie also faces a 15-month sentence that he must serve consecutively to his life sentence, said Nick Kimball, a spokesman for the Corrections Department.

Kimball said that Mckenzie was convicted in 1996 of possessing a weapon in prison. The weapon was a padlock that he used in a fight with another prisoner, Kimball said. Assuming the requirement under state law that a person must serve two-thirds of a sentence in custody, Mckenzie would face an additional 10 months in prison if he is released from his life sentence, Kimball said.