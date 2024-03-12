WASHINGTON ? Pentagon to provide Ukraine with additional $300 million in weapons, even as it lacks funds to replenish US stockpile.
Most Read
-
Kathy Cargill ignores meeting request from Duluth mayor over Park Point purchases
-
Five things to know about a whirlwind 24 hours for the Vikings
-
South Dakota is ending reciprocity with Minn. Here's what that means for students.
-
'Alarming rate' of fentanyl, meth fuels dispute between St. Paul Karen gangs
-
Vikings add quarterback Darnold on one-year deal