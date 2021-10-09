PHILADELPHIA — Isaiah Malcome rushed for 204 yards, Trey Flowers ran for another 115 and Pennsylvania added to Lehigh's misery, defeating the Mountain Hawks 20-0 on Saturday.

The Mountain Hawks (0-6) have not scored a touchdown this season and suffered their second consecutive shutout defeat.

The Quakers (2-2) piled up 329 yards rushing and both of their touchdowns came on the ground. The defense allowed just 119 yards and eight first downs in Penn's first shutout since the 2009 team capped a perfect Ivy League season with a 34-0 win over Cornell.

After a scoreless first half, Penn's Daniel Karrash booted a 39-yard field goal late in the third quarter and added a 40-yarder early in the fourth. Flowers scored on a 7-yard run to make it 13-0 and Malcome's 40-yard TD run capped the scoring.

John Quinnelly completed 12 of 19 passes for 76 yards for Penn.

Lehigh's Dante Perri was 7-for-27 passing for 118 yards with an interception.

