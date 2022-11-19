Tyler Gratton's goal with 54 seconds remaining in the third period enabled No. 6 Penn State to beat visiting Michigan State 4-3 on Friday night and leap over the Spartans for second place in the Big Ten.

Christian Berger had two goals for the Nittany Lions (11-2, 5-2 Big Ten), the second at 14:23 of the third tied the score at 3. No. 17 Michigan State (8-4-1, 5-2) led 2-1 after the first period and 3-2 after the second.

Liam Souliere had 22 saves for Penn State, Dylan St. Cyr 33 for Michigan State.

No. 12 Ohio State 5, No. 20 Notre Dame 2: Tate Singleton scored at 12:57 of the third period to put the host Buckeyes (8-4-1, 4-3) ahead 4-3 and a little over a minute later Jake Wise's power-play goal made it a two-goal lead over the Irish (5-6-2, 2-5).

Wisconsin 4, Lindenwood 3: Power-play goals by Corson Ceulemans and Tyson Jugnauth in the middle of the third period rallied the host Badgers (5-8) to a nonconference win. Wisconsin had a 51-13 advantage in shots on goal.

NCHC

Minnesota Duluth 5, No. 14 Western Michigan 4: Darian Gotz's goal with 1:05 left in the third gave the Bulldogs (7-6, 3-2 NCHC) a road win. The game was tied 3-3 after the first nine minutes. Kyle Bettens, Cole Spicer and Ben Steeves in the first period and Quinn Olson in the second had the other goals for UMD.

No. 19 North Dakota 7, Miami 1: Jackson Blake scored two goals, one on a power play, and Mark Senden had a shorthanded goals as the host Fighting Hawks (5-5-2, 2-3) routed the RedHawks (4-7-2, 0-7).

No. 4 St. Cloud State 3, Colorado College 1: Dylan Anhorn's goal at 16:28 of the third period put the visiting Huskies (10-3, 3-2) ahead 2-1. Jaxon Castor made 28 saves for the victory.

CCHA

Michigan Tech 6, St. Thomas 2: Kyle Kukkonen scored two of four unanswered goals for the visiting Huskies (7-3-2, 3-2-2 CCHA) in the third period. Jarrett Lee and Luke Manning had second-period goals for the Tommies (2-11, 1-6). Both goalies, Blake Pietila of Northern Michigan and Aaron Trotter of St. Thomas, made 25 saves.

Northern Michigan 3, No. 8 Minnesota State Mankato 2 (OT): A.J. Vanderback's second goal of the game at 3:20 of the extra period enabled the Wildcats (9-6, 5-2) to edge the host Mavericks (7-4, 4-1). MSU Mankato built a 2-0 lead on goals by Will Hillman and Lucas Sowder. MSU Mankato goalie Kennan Rancier, now 3-3 this season, made 32 saves. The 35 shots he faced were a season-high for a Mavericks' opponent.