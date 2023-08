Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher argued she had saved Lina Hurtig's penalty kick, but after a review by the Video Assist Referee (VAR), the match ended with Sweden advancing to the quarterfinal by winning 5-4 on penalty kicks after 120 scoreless minutes on Sunday.

"We just lost the World Cup by a millimeter," Naeher said in a post-match interview on FOX. "That's tough."

Here's a look at the game-ending kick: