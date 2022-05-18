Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Annette Gordon-Reed and novelist John Irving are two of five notable writers coming to the Twin Cities for the 2022-23 lineup of Pen Pals lecture series. Each author will do an evening event, followed by a similar event the next morning.

Events will be in person, with virtual backup.

Here's the lineup:

Michelle Zauner, author of the bestselling memoir "Crying in H Mart" and founder of the band Japanese Breakfast, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20; 11 a.m. Sept. 21.

Maggie O'Farrell, author of the National Book Critics Circle fiction winner "Hamnet" and the memoir "I Am I Am I Am." 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13; 11 a.m. Oct. 14.

Annette Gordon-Reed, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning "The Hemingses of Monticello" and "On Juneteenth." 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1; 11 a.m. Dec. 2.

John Irving, author of "The World According to Garp" and "The Last Chairlift," to be published in October. 7:30 p.m. March 23, 2023; 11 a.m. March 24.

Kristin Hannah, New York Times bestselling author of "The Great Alone," "The Nightingale," and other novels. 7:30 p.m. May 4, 2023; 11 a.m. May 5.

Season tickets begin at $200 and can be ordered by phone (612) 543-8112 or online at supporthclib.org/pen-pals. Individual tickets will be available later in the summer.

Proceeds go to the Friends of the Hennepin County Library. Pen Pals is the longest-running author series in the Twin Cities.

Laurie Hertzel is the Star Tribune senior editor for books.

