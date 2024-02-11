PORTLAND, Ore. — Trey Murphy III scored 24 points and the New Orleans Pelicans held off the Portland Trail Blazers 93-84 on Saturday night for their fifth victory in six games.

Brandon Ingram added 17 points, nine assists and five rebounds, and Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and nine rebounds to help New Orleans rebound from a loss at the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. The Pelicans were without Zion Williamson because of a bruised left foot.

''(Murphy) looked like himself tonight,'' Pelicans coach Willie Green said. ''He was sound defensively, contesting shots, rebounding the ball. It was good to see Trey make shots. That's what he's capable of doing. It makes it extremely difficult for any opponent.''

Jerami Grant led Portland with 24 points, and Deandre Ayton had 18 points and 17 rebounds. Dalano Banton scored 12 points in his first game with the Trail Blazers after coming over from Boston at the trade deadline.

Portland was without starting guards Anfernee Simons (ankle) and Malcolm Brogdon (illness), as well as rookie guard Scoot Henderson (foot).

New Orleans led by 13 points and held off a third-quarter Portland comeback. New Orleans shot 47.4%, while Portland shot 43.7% and made only 6 of 21 3-pointers.

''I thought our defense was incredible the whole game,'' Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said. ''Our defense was lights-out. That's one of the better offensive teams in the league, and we held them to 93 points. We just weren't able to manufacture points.''

