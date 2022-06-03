The annual Artisan Home Tour by Parade of Homes tour is back for another round to give those looking to build or remodel a chance to check out the latest in custom home design.

The self-guided tour, which starts June 10, will feature almost two dozen homes across the metro — from new builds on Mount Curve Avenue in Minneapolis and Lake Minnetonka in Orono to remodels on Lake Johanna in Arden Hills and a rolling 40-acre property in Prior Lake.

In addition, the mix of homes on the tour is also unique this year, said spokesperson Katie Elfstrom.

"Styles range from modern industrial to classic Tudor or your more traditional cottage on the lake," she said.

Some things on the tour will remain the same, Elfstrom added: "No detail is overlooked. ... It is a fun opportunity to step inside and tour these truly incredible homes."

Artisan Home Tour by Parade of Homes

What: Self-guided tour of 17 new and six remodeled homes (the latter are open the final weekend of the tour only) across the metro area. Presented by Housing First Minnesota.

When: June 10-12, 17-19, 24-26.

Tickets: $20 at Bachman's stores or by using a coupon available at Holiday Station stores; $25 online; $30 on-site. Single home tickets can be purchased for $5. artisanhometour.org. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Housing First Minnesota Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to affordable and safe housing.

Info: Guidebooks available at area Bachman's and Kowalski's Markets.