A pedestrian who was hit by a minivan at a well-traveled Blaine intersection has died, officials said Monday.

David Wallace Johnson, 48, of Brooklyn Park, was struck shortly after 10:30 p.m. on June 6 and died at HCMC four days later, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Johnson was in the intersection of Hwy. 65 and NE. 109th Avenue when the minivan hit him, the State Patrol said.

The patrol has not specified whether the driver, 61-year-old Eyob Afeworki, of Blaine, had the right of way. Afeworki was not injured, the patrol said.