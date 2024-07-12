Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A pedestrian crossing a north metro highway against a red light was struck by a vehicle Thursday evening and died at the scene.

The victim, identified by the patrol as Lavonne Piipke, 47, of Blaine, was crossing Hwy. 47 at 85th Avenue NE. when she was struck about 6:35 p.m. by a driver heading south on Hwy. 47, the State Patrol said.

The motorist in a Toyota Highlander, a 31-year-old man from Blaine, had a green light when he entered the intersection and "made contact" with Piipke as she attempted to cross the intersection, the patrol's report said.

An investigation is underway to determine how the crash happened.

Roads were dry at the time of the crash. The driver was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.



