Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in St. Paul.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was struck about 9:35 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Dale Street and Concordia Avenue in the city's Summit-University neighborhood, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the vehicle is cooperating with investigators, police said.

No other information was immediately available.