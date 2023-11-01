A 61-year-old man has died two days after being struck by a vehicle while crossing an intersection in south Minneapolis.

Bion Hopkins was in an intersection on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue when he was struck by a northbound Ford Fusion about 8:40 p.m. Oct. 24. He was taken to HCMC and died from his injuries two days later, police said.

The driver of the Fusion swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting Hopkins, but struck him and an unoccupied vehicle. The driver, who police have not named, was also taken to HCMC and treated for minor injuries, police said.

The driver has cooperated with the investigation, which continues.