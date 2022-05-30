Strong Tornadoes, Very Large Hail, And Destructive Winds Possible Through Monday Evening

This is not the way to end an extended holiday weekend. A Moderate Risk of severe weather - threat level 4 of 5 on the scale - is in place across a good portion of southern and central Minnesota as we head throughout the rest of Monday into Monday Night. We are watching the potential for strong, long-tracked torndoes, destructive wind gusts to 80 mph, and large hail up to 2.5" in diameter with storms. Storms will also be moving fast at 50-70 mph.

There is a PDS (Particularly Dangerous Situation) Tornado Watch in place through 10 PM Monday evening just west of the immediate metro area, but including places like St. Cloud, Fairmont, Willmar, Alexandria, Brainerd, Fergus Falls, Detroit Lakes, and Grand Rapids. PDS watches are higher end watches indicative of the higher-end severe weather that could occur. According to NWS Twin Cities, this is the first PDS Torando Watch to cover any part of the state since June 12, 2013. Probabilities for at least 2 tornadoes, at least 10 hail reports, and at least 10 wind reports are all on the high end (80-90%), as well as the potential for at least one strong tornado, at least one wind event of 75+ mph, and at least one hail report of at least 2" in diameter.

Above is an explainer of what that "Particularly Dangerous Situation" means in a PDS watch.

A second Tornado Watch is in place across southwestern Minnesota, including Marshall, Jackson, and Worthington, until 6 PM.

Forecast loop from 4 PM Monday to 1 AM Tuesday.

Here is just how one model shows the potential for severe weather as we slide through the late afternoon into the evening hours. If we can get individual storms to form late this afternoon in the 4-6 PM timeframe across the Tornado Watch sector, these would be the storms we have to watch for strong, long-track tornadoes (as well as very large hail). Behind that, a line of storms will form capable of all severe weather (but especially strong winds) that'll move into the metro around the 8-10 PM timeframe.

Flood Concerns Continue Up North

The storms on Monday into Monday Night are also bringing a lot of rain along with them, especially up in northern Minnesota - areas of the state that don't need more rain at the moment. Totals from Monday into Tuesday are expected to be in at least the 1-2" range.

Due to the additional heavy rain across northern Minnesota, Flood Watches have been put in place. As mentioned, some areas are dealing with ongoing flooding, especially in the Rainy River Basin. You can get more information on the flooding ongoing in the Rainy River Basin from NWS Duluth by clicking here.

Severe Weather From Sunday And Sunday Night

As a line of storms moved across parts of the state late Sunday night, we saw numerous wind reports from it. This included an 84 mph wind gust in Olivia and a 70 mph gust near Beaver Creek. Other strong storms that popped up Sunday into early Monday produced some large hail including 2" diameter hail near Moose Lake.

Cooler For Tuesday With Some Isolated Showers Remaining

Some lingering showers - and maybe some thunder - will be possible on Tuesday as the area of low pressure that helped produce the severe weather threat into Monday Night continues to push out of the state up into Canada. Temperatures won't budge too much as we head through the day and will be cooler than what we've seen recently - in the mid-60s to begin the day but only climbing to the low 70s in the afternoon.

That cooler weather settles in across the state Tuesday, with highs only in the upper 50s near the Red River Valley but still reaching the low to mid-70s in southeastern portions. Again, we'll be watching scattered showers and a rumble or two of thunder, but it doesn't look like an all-day wash-out.

Cooler Weather Continues Into June

Tuesday marks the last day of May! As we head into June, it'll be on that cooler side of things with highs in the 60s and 70s - around to a few degrees below average for the beginning of meteorological summer.

Weather Lessons I've Learned The Hard Way

By Paul Douglas

After yesterday's atmospheric tantrum I have thoughts - things I've learned the hard way over nearly 5 decades. 1). Don't push the weather. Because Mother Nature doesn't care about your plans (or feelings). 2). Somewhat related, always have a Plan B. The more I track weather, the more respect I have for what can go wrong. 3). Weather rhymes, but never repeats. A pattern can be similar to something you recall in the past, but you can't say "This is just like May 31, 1994, so here is what will happen!" I wish it were that straightforward.

The drama is over for now, but a few pop-up showers may splatter your windshield later today, especially north of MSP. I'm proud to announce 3 dry days in a row - farmers and gardeners will enjoy 70s and no blobs on Doppler from Wednesday into Friday.

Showers return Saturday, but skies dry out Sunday. Temperatures trend cooler than average for the next 10-14 days, with little chance of working up a sweat. Lower your expectations. You may just be pleasantly surprised.

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

TUESDAY: Unsettled, few showers. Wake up 63. High 70. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind SW 15-30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and comfortable. Wake up 56. High 68. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

THURSDAY. Plenty of lukewarm sunshine. Wake up 53. High 73. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind W 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Blue sky, cool for early June. Wake up 49. High 68. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind W 8-13 mph.

SATURDAY: A period of rain is likely. Wake up 59. High 63. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, a drier day. Wake up 58. High 69. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NE 3-8 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Wake up 51. High 72. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NE 8-13 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

May 31st

*Length Of Day: 15 hours, 21 minutes, and 31 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: 1 minute and 28 seconds

*When Do We See 15.5 Hours Of Daylight: June 7th (15 hours, 30 minutes, 3 seconds)

*Earliest Sunrise?: June 13 - June 17 (5:25 AM)

*Latest Sunset?: June 20 - July 2 (9:03 PM)

This Day in Weather History

May 31st

1934: Extreme heat impacts the Twin Cities, with highs of 107 in St. Paul and 106 in Minneapolis. Rush City reached 110. Numerous cases of heat ailments affect people and livestock.

National Weather Forecast

On Tuesday, we'll watch the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms from the Great Lakes to the southern High Plains, with the highest threat from northern Texas to Missouri due to that cold front in place. Some showers and storms will also be possible in New England, the Southeast/Gulf Coast, and into the Front Range. Some snow will be possible in the Rockies.

Heavy rain from Monday to Wednesday will fall across portions of the central United States, with the potential of 3"+ in some locations. We are also still tracking snow out in the Rockies, with the potential of at least a foot for some locations.

Think Solar Panels Don't Work in Snow? New Research Says Otherwise

More from Inside Climate News: "Skeptics of renewable energy often claim—usually with an eye roll—that solar power doesn't work well in snowy climates. When most solar panels were stationary and one-sided, this idea carried some weight. But now, most panels move on an axis to follow the sun throughout the day, and an increasing share of panels have silicon on the front and back, making solar more effective even in places with regular snowfall. Here's the latest: A recent paper led by researchers at Western University in London, Ontario shows that the use of "bifacial" photovoltaic panels—solar panels that take in sunlight from both sides—produces substantially more electricity during winter compared to using one-sided panels, based on data from a solar array that has both kinds of panels."

'Everyone loses': California's Sacramento Valley struggles to survive unprecedented water cuts

More from Grist: "Standing on the grassy plateau where water is piped onto his property, Josh Davy wished his feet were wet and his irrigation ditch full. Three years ago, when he sank everything he had into 66 acres of irrigated pasture in Shasta County, Davy thought he'd drought-proofed his cattle operation. He'd been banking on the Sacramento Valley's water supply, which was guaranteed even during the deepest of droughts almost 60 years ago, when irrigation districts up and down the valley cut a deal with the federal government. Buying this land was his insurance against droughts expected to intensify with climate change."

Michigan: Gov. Whitmer announces charging stations at state parks, starting with Holland State Park

More from the Holland Sentinel: "Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited Holland State Park Thursday to unveil two electric vehicle charging stations, the first of a number of stations to be installed at 12 state parks around Michigan and the Oden State Fish Hatchery.Whitmer said the installation of charging stations at major state parks is a major step forward for her Lake Michigan EV Circuit initiative to create an electric vehicle-friendly route along the Lake Michigan coast, making popular summer destinations like Holland, Ludington and Traverse City accessible for travelers with EVs."

- D.J. Kayser