Mainly Sunny Thursday With Highs Around Average

A warm, mainly sunny day is expected on Thursday in the Twin Cities. Clouds will be on the increase, though, later into the afternoon hours. Morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s with highs in the mid-70s.

As we look statewide, highs will mainly be around average with highs in the 60s and 70s. A few sprinkles will be possible across northern portions of the state, otherwise, mainly sunny skies are expected for most locations. By the late afternoon hours, a few showers will move in across southwestern Minnesota.

_______________________________________________

Scattered Storms This Weekend

Friday will feature mainly sunny skies for the Twin Cities with highs in the upper 70s. Some widespread showers and storms will be possible for Saturday (though it doesn't look like an all-day washout at this point) with highs a few degrees cooler than Friday. Highs Sunday will get close to 80F with the chance of rain mainly during the morning hours.

_______________________________________________

Warmer Temperatures On The Way

Temperatures will continue to warm as we head into next week, with 80s expected Monday with an afternoon storm or two and windy conditions. Temperatures will be even warmer on Tuesday, with potentially our third 90F degree day of 2022.

_______________________________________________

Pattern Change Ahead With Summery Weather

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

Achoo! Have you seen all that white fluff in the atmosphere recently? I panicked for a moment before remembering that it is June... so it was tree pollen. Tree pollen is at moderate to high levels right now, so if you suffer from allergies (like me) make sure you are taking your medicine!

Just for the record - the latest measurable snow ever in Minnesota history was June 4, 1935, when 1.5" fell in Mizpah. Earliest? A trace in Duluth on August 31, 1949.

For those wanting more "summer-like" temperatures to return to the region, I think you can start rejoicing. The pattern will be changing as we head over the next week, helping to bring in a warming trend. While we remain in the 70s to around 80F this weekend, highs next week will climb into the 80s with maybe a shot at 90F. A reminder we have already observed two 90F degree days so far this year.

While the best chance of widespread showers or storms will be on Saturday, any day from Saturday through mid-next week could see at least some afternoon spotty showers or storms.

_______________________________________________

D.J.'s Extended Twin Cities Forecast

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix. SW MN rain. Wake up 57. High 77. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind WNW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Wake up 58. High 78. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and t-storms. Wake up 59. High 77. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Passing AM shower. Clearing skies. Wake up 60. High 79. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy & breezy. PM t-storm or two. Wake up 63. High 83. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind SE 10-25 mph.

TUESDAY: Humid. Sunny and warm. Iso. PM storm. Wake up 69. High 89. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SW 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few showers with "cooler" weather. Wake up 64. High 83. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

June 9th

*Length Of Day: 15 hours, 31 minutes, and 53 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: 52 seconds

*Day With Most Daylight: June 20 - June 21 (15 hours, 36 minutes, 50 seconds)

*Earliest Sunrise?: June 13 - June 17 (5:25 AM)

*Latest Sunset?: June 20 - July 2 (9:03 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

June 9th

2002: Extensive flash flood begins across northwest Minnesota. 14.55 inches would fall over the next 48 hours near Lake of the Woods. Floodwaters cover the city of Roseau. The Roseau River looked like a large lake from a satellite view.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Thursday, storms will be possible across the Plains and the mid/lower Mississippi Valley, along the Gulf Coast, and up the Eastern Seaboard to New England. The greatest potential for severe weather would be across the central and southern Plains. A few showers will also be possible in the Pacific Northwest.

The heaviest rain through the end of the week will fall across portions of Oklahoma and Arkansas where 3-5" of rain could fall.

_______________________________________________

Heat waves could soon have names

More from Axios: "There's a growing effort to name and categorize heat waves the way we do hurricanes — to call attention to their significance, alert people to dangerous temperatures and prod public officials into action. Why it matters: Heat waves are the deadliest type of weather emergency in the U.S. They're bigger killers than floods, tornadoes or hurricanes — and they're growing in frequency and intensity due to global warming. Excessive heat — which hits low-income communities the hardest — doesn't lend itself to dramatic TV coverage, so people sometimes underestimate the risk. Proponents of a more formal public warning system say it could save lives and trigger measures like opening community cooling stations and asking people to stay indoors."

Windfarms raise incomes and house prices in rural US, study finds

More from Carbon Brief: "Wind turbines have increased local incomes by around 5% and house values by 2.6% in parts of the US, according to a new study. The research, published in the journal Energy Policy, found benefits in terms of jobs, taxes and land payments associated with renewable energy. In the study, the authors used the variation in wind-power growth in counties across the US to assess economic outcomes for comparable areas. They say that their approach allowed them to isolate and prove the causal effect of windfarm construction on economic outcomes. Last year, wind power generated 9% of electricity in the US, with much of it coming from onshore turbines in rural regions. The researchers note that, according to their findings, wind power has brought the greatest benefits to such areas."

How New Orleans neighborhoods are using nature to reduce flooding

More from Grist: "When Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans in 2005, the neighborhood of Hoffman Triangle was overwhelmed by 6 feet of water. But it doesn't take a hurricane to make this wedge in the center of the city flood. The sidewalks, where they exist, are buckled, cracked, and overgrown from past deluges. Every time it rains, the narrow streets become rivers, the potholes tiny lakes. When the water comes — which it does, and will continue to — it makes navigating Hoffman by foot or by car feel like an obstacle course. Dana Eness expertly navigates that gauntlet. The executive director of the Urban Conservancy, a New Orleans nonprofit that provides resources related to environmental stewardship, knows the neighborhood well. From her car, she can identify what material was used to make a particular parking lot, which homes have the best drainage systems, and which native plants, from muhly grass to sweetbay magnolias, would best serve the drainage or water management needs of each yard. She's part of a grassroots coalition called Umbrella working to keep Hoffman relatively dry — no mean feat in a city that averages over 60 inches of rain a year — using landscaping interventions that can be implemented one yard at a time."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great day! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser).

- D.J. Kayser