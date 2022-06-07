A truck driver is accused of running a red light that led to a fatal crash Monday morning on Hwy. 65 in Blaine.

The State Patrol said a second motorist, Karen Weldon, 51, of Coon Rapids, died in the cash.

The truck driver, a 37-year-old man from East Bethel, was heading south on Hwy. 65 when he failed to stop for the red light at 109th Avenue and struck Weldon's SUV as she entered the intersection at about 4:30 a.m., according to a State Patrol incident report.

Weldon's SUV skidded across the center median and landed in a ditch along the northbound lanes, the report said.

Weldon was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital, the patrol said.

On Tuesday, he was being held in the Anoka County jail on possible charges of criminal vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle in a grossly negligent manner.

Authorities shut down the highway for more than four hours Monday morning while investigating the crash. The closure led to long traffic jams until the road reopened about 9:15 a.m.