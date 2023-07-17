Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Excessive drinking is suspected of being a factor in a wrong-way driver causing a two-vehicle collision in Eagan that killed him and also left three family members in an oncoming SUV severely injured.

The crash occurred Saturday shortly after midnight on Interstate 35E near Cliff Road, the State Patrol said.

The patrol identified the driver who died as Nraughli Vang, 28, of South St. Paul.

According to the patrol:

Vang entered I35E from Cliff Road but was heading north in his car in the southbound lanes. The car soon hit a southbound SUV head-on.

Emergency responders took Vang to Regions Hospital, where he died that day. The patrol said it suspects Vang was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Three people in the SUV, all from Albert Lea, suffered critical injuries and were hospitalized at Regions: passenger Desirae A. Heideman, 25, and her parents, driver Nancy A. Heideman, 60, and passenger Randy J. Heideman, 57.