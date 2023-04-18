OAKLAND, Calif. — Patrick Wisdom hit two more homers and drove in four runs, leading Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs to a 10-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.

Wisdom, who played at nearby Saint Mary's College, connected for a solo drive in the second inning and a three-run shot in the eighth. He has five homers during a four-game streak and eight homers on the season, tied for the big league lead.

''I feel in a good place with where I'm at and just look forward to keeping it going,'' Wisdom said. ''I think it's just being calm, being trusting in who you are and the work that you've done, and ultimately being confident.''

Added Cubs manager David Ross: ''Wis is locked in. Homers come in bunches. We've said that a long time in baseball. Right now, he's feeling good.''

Ian Happ added three RBIs and Cody Bellinger had a career-high five hits as the Cubs won for the eighth time in 11 games. Wesneski (1-0) pitched seven innings of one-run ball after struggling in his first two starts of the season.

''We're rolling,'' Bellinger said. ''Up and down through our lineup, there's not a weak spot. We're having fun. It's a really good lineup.''

Chicago finished with a season-high 20 hits in its first game in Oakland since 2016.

Oakland left-hander Kyle Muller (0-1) was tagged for six runs and 13 hits in four innings.

''This is a good-hitting club," A's manager Mark Kotsay said. ''They had a good approach. They didn't chase.''

The Athletics lost their fifth game in a row. They dropped to 3-14, matching the 1951 and '56 teams for the worst 17-game start in franchise history.

Oakland jumped in front on a run-scoring fielder's choice by Aledmys Díaz in the first inning. But Chicago opened a 6-1 lead with four runs in the fourth.

Yan Gomes and Nico Hoerner each hit an RBI single before Happ sent a two-run single into center field.

Hoerner had two hits and scored three runs. He also picked up his majors-leading ninth stolen base.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks (right shoulder strain) threw 36 pitches in two innings in a simulated game. Ross said the goal is to get him up to at least three innings before sending him on a rehab assignment.

Athletics: INF Jace Peterson was held out of the lineup with left wrist soreness following a dive in Sunday's loss to the Mets. Kotsay called it precautionary and said Peterson was available off the bench if needed. ... RHP Paul Blackburn, recovering from a right middle fingernail avulsion, developed a blister on his middle finger in Sunday's rehab start for Triple-A Las Vegas, putting his next start in question. Kotsay said the blister was unrelated to the fingernail avulsion. ... C Manny Piña (left wrist sprain) will begin a rehab assignment Friday at Single-A Stockton.

UP NEXT

RHP Marcus Stroman (2-1, 1.00 ERA) starts Tuesday night for Chicago opposite Oakland LHP Ken Waldichuk (0-2, 10.20 ERA).

