Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the long holiday weekend of sports, which included the continued demise of two teams that figured prominently in Reusse's Turkey of the Year column on Thanksgiving.

The Wild, who took home the grand prize this year for 20 years of mediocrity, have lost seven consecutive games. Changes have to be coming soon, but it's hard to see a path forward given the narrow constraints around the team.The Gophers, meanwhile, grabbed the very last of 82 bowl slots, even after losing four consecutive games to end the year — the last a 28-14 setback against rival Wisconsin on Saturday.

Plus Reusse and Rand get into Twins free agency, Gophers volleyball and Gophers men's basketball.

