Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included a strong series for the Twins as they took three of four from Texas. Sunday's comeback win was the they key to the whole thing, and it led to a discussion of both Royce Lewis and Byron Buxton.

Reusse and Rand also talked about the Gophers volleyball team's impressive debut over the weekend, which leads into Tuesday's showdown with No. 1 Texas.

The Gophers football team, meanwhile, is more than a touchdown favorite over Nebraska in Thursday's opener. It's a game that they pretty much need to win, Reusse said.

Plus a few words on Trey Lance and Rudy Gobert's quick international exit.

