Editor's note: Here are the 44 Turkey of the Year "winners" that came before this year. The Turkey was thought to have been retired in 2017. The Authentic Turkey, a one-year wonder, made an appearance the next year before The Turkey Chairman again sought to retire the honor in 2019. But the pandemic arrived in 2020 and with it came a call for the Turkey's return. That year's winner took a prize known as the Turkey Revived Under Mandate by Public, or TRUMP Award. History will remember them all as Turkeys, however, by any name:

In the Star Tribune (34 "winners" and one premature sign-off)

2021: Gersson Rosas, former Timberwolves executive

2020: Mark Coyle, Gophers

2019: (The End … or so we thought.)

2018: P.J. Fleck, Gophers

2017: Patrick Reusse, Turkey Chairman

2016: Men's Athletics at the University of Minnesota

2015: The Grim Reaper

2014: 25 Years of the Timberwolves

2013: Terry Ryan, Twins

2012: Tubby Smith, Gophers

2011: Zygi Wilf, Vikings

2010: Brett Favre, Vikings

2009: Tim Brewster, Gophers

2008: Marian Gaborik, Wild

2007: Charlie Weis, Notre Dame

2006: Pam Borton, Gophers

2005: Bob Naegele, Wild

2004: Red McCombs, Vikings

2003: Glen Mason, Gophers

2002: Kevin McHale and Flip Saunders, Wolves

2001: Randy Moss and Cris Carter, Vikings

2000: Jesse Ventura, Minn. Gov.

1999: Clem Haskins, Gophers

1998: Carl Pohlad, Twins

1997: Dennis Green, Vikings

1996: Kerri Strug, Olympian

1995: Warren Moon, Vikings

1994: Jack McCloskey, Wolves

1993: Norm Green, North Stars

1992: 25 Years of Gophers football

1991: Chris Doleman, Vikings

1990: Kent Hrbek, Twins

1989: Mike Lynn, Vikings

1988: Lou Nanne, North Stars

In the Pioneer Press (10 "winners")

1987: Carl Pohlad, Twins

1986: Dr. Kenneth Keller, U of M president

1985: Lou Holtz, Gophers

1984: Les Steckel, Vikings

1983: Paul Giel, Gophers

1982: Billy Martin, A's/Yankees

1981: George Steinbrenner, Yankees

1980: Bobby Knight, Indiana

1979: NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle; MLB Commissioner Bowie Kuhn

1978: Woody Hayes, Ohio State