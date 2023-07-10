Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for what mostly became a rant about the Twins, who were swept going into the All-Star break and fell a game below .500. The starting pitching couldn't have been much better during the first 91 games, but the Twins were held to two runs or fewer in 40% of those games.

The result: A frustrating team. Reusse says the Twins need to make some major changes to either the lineup, the decision-makers or both before play resumes, and he asserts that manager Rocco Baldelli won't survive with his job if this play continues through the rest of the season.

Reusse and Rand also saved a little time for the Timberwolves and some recent comments by head coach Chris Finch.

