Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse and host Michael Rand started with Sunday's 19-13 Vikings victory, their second win of the year. There was very little to like about the offense's first game without Justin Jefferson, and this fact remains: Brian Flores' defense has been more impressive than Kevin O'Connell's offense all things considered this season.

What will the Twins do in 2024? A look at some roster decisions and how the Twins can't take for granted that they will be able to replicate the things that worked well this year.

The Wild have played two very different games and have two problems: Their defense is thin, and they don't have any cap space to make changes.

