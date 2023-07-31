Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Host Michael Rand is joined by Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse for a breakdown of what went wrong for the Twins in Kansas City. Reusse traces the roots back to a blown lead against the Mariners early last week, which sent the Twins spiraling toward what is now a five-game losing streak. What, if anything, should they do before this week's trade deadline?

Reusse and Rand also get into Danielle Hunter's short-term contract fix, which will keep him on the Vikings in 2023. The Vikings have a lot of free agents after this season, including Hunter and Kirk Cousins.

And Reusse gives his thoughts on the 3M Open, where he spent much of his weekend.

