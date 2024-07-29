Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included the conclusion of the 3M Open. Reusse was impressed by the leader board by the end of the golf tournament, even if the heat was a little much.

The Olympics are off to a strong start and Minnesotans are right in the middle of it with Anthony Edwards helping the U.S. men's basketball team defeat Serbia and Suni Lee qualifying for the women's gymnastics all-around finals.

The Twins keep winning two out of every three games, but their approach to the trade deadline might leave fans (as well as Rand) frustrated.

And Reusse loves the old smoking section on airplanes much more than Vikings training camp.

