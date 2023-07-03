Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included one burst of offense from the Twins before a regression right back into futility. They did still manage to win two of three from Baltimore — including a 1-0 win — to claw back into first place, but how long will it last?

14:00: Listeners are upset that Twins games will be shown on Bally Sports North for at least a few more months, news we learned over the weekend when Diamond Sports made its scheduled payment to the Twins.

20:00: Rand thinks the Wolves are making a mistake if they try to run it back this year without trading Karl-Anthony Towns.

33:00: The Wild replaced their grit, while the Lynx and Loons are hot.

