Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included another series win for the Twins -- this time over Houston, one of the other hottest teams in baseball. The Twins keep stacking up good performances, even if they only had one All-Star named to the AL team. Jose Miranda continued his torrid summer with 12 hits in 12 straight at bats, tying a decades-old MLB record.

Reusse and Rand also talked about the horrific and tragic death of Vikings wide receiver Khyree Jackson in a car accident over the weekend.

And they finished with some talk of the Timberwolves, including Reusse not quite being sure what Anthony Edwards was talking about this weekend regarding Team USA. Plus a Reusse soccer rant.

