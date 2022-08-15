Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. They start with the Twins, who were one strike away from a win Saturday before a series of unfortunate events led to what Reusse called their worst loss of the season against the lowly Angels. Another loss Sunday dropped Minnesota to 1-4 on a disappointing road trip and left the Twins 2.5 games behind Cleveland.

Plus Reusse and Rand get into the Vikings' first preseason game and Kellen Mond's performance at quarterback as well as the latest on Jerry Kill and the end of a career for Sylvia Fowles.

