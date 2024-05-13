Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. They started, of course, with a massively disappointing set of home games for the Wolves, who came back from Denver up 2-0 in their playoff series but head back to Denver tied 2-2 after a pair of defeats at Target Center. What went wrong, and what should we expect in Game 5 Tuesday?

17:00: The Twins went 7-13 in their first 20 games and then went 17-3 in their next 20. They are just a half-game out of first place in the AL Central with the Yankees coming to town. What has sparked this turnaround -- and will fans take notice?

31:00: A proper tribute for John Anderson; will PWHL Minnesota score a goal?

