Host Michael Rand is joined by Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse as the catch up on Minnesota sports.Rand thought he was making pretty good time on a recent trip to North Dakota, but it turns out he was going only about half as fast as Vikings first-round pick Jordan Addison. What does Reusse make of Addison allegedly going 140 mph at 3 a.m. in St. Paul?

The Twins, meanwhile, are 8-2 since the All-Star break — including 4-1 in one-run games. The hitting is better, the luck is evening out, and a three-game lead in the AL Central is the result. The only quibble: Are they using Jhoan Duran too much?

