Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports.

The Twins salvaged a game against Texas, and it seems like no matter what they do they manage to maintain a reasonable lead in the weak American League Central. Plus they learned that Luis Arraez and Byron Buxton are All-Stars. Reusse weighs in on the team's biggest pitching need as the trade deadline approaches.

Plus a look at NBA Summer League and the Wild's messy offseason.

